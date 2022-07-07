Fiji Rugby names squads for Commonwealth Games Sevens

The men's Sevens squad consists of six Olympic Gold medalists plus several from this year's World Rugby Sevens Series team.

Of those travelling, five were part of the Commonwealth Games in Australia four years ago.

Meanwhile, women's Sevens coach Saiasi Fuli has named a team that includes 10 bronze medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Veteran forward Rusila Nagasau will captain the side.

Men's coach Ben Gollings said he's confident for the Games with the talent he has been able to draw on.

"I think overall we have got a really good balance and we have selected the squad based on experienced and performance," he said.

"There are a lot of players who are new to the series this year and they have really stepped up such as players like Elia Canakaivata, Jerry Matana, and Tevita Daugunu who have been really marshaling the forwards well.

"Definitely for us, it's one of the medals that has escaped Fiji over the years and our target is to go and claim that," said Gollings.

The Team Fiji Men's Rugby Sevens Team is:

1. Elia Canakaivata

2. Josua Vakurinabili

3. Tevita Daugunu

4. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

5. Jerry Matana

6. Semi Kunatani

7. Jerry Tuwai

8. Philipo Bukayaro

9. Waisea Nacuqu

10. Filipe Sauturaga

11. Kaminieli Rasaku

12. Sireli Maqala

13. Aminiasi Tuimaba

14. Vuiviawa Naduvalo

15. Manueli Maisamoa

16. Paula Dranisinukula