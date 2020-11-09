Fiji rugby team returns negative Covid tests

The Fiji Rugby Union said the trio who initially tested positive for Covid-19 have now tested negative after a second and third round of testing.

The Fiji squad is being tested twice-weekly as they prepare for their Autumn Nations Cup opener against France next weekend.

Three people tested positive for the coronavirus last week after arriving at their camp in Limoges in central France, while a further three people went into self-isolation after the Barbarians game against England was scrapped following a breach of team protocols in London.

"We are very grateful that the entire team has now tested negative and are thankful to everyone in camp for complying with Covid-19 requirements and practising hygiene protocols, ensuring such an outcome," said Fiji Rugby CEO John O'Connor.

One player's test results were not conclusive and the team is awaiting the outcome of a re-test.

"But are confident that the result will return negative before we march into our tournament base camp. We are excited that the entire team has now tested negative so we can focus on our preparations."

Glasgow Warriors duo Mesulame Dolokoto and Leone Nakarawa will join the Flying Fijians camp early next week, with the rest of the squad continuing - including Bristol Bears star Semi Radradra - continuing preparations for next Sunday's test at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes.

"The team is excited about Semi Radradra joining camp after it was reported that he had suffered injury and was uncertain about his involvement. He will continue to be reviewed and monitored by our Medical Team but the morale in camp has really lifted with his presence," O'Connor said.

"We are excited about our first match against France and remain confident in our preparations despite the challenges that Covid-19 presents us."

The FRU thanked World Rugby and the French Rugby Federation for their support, and the city of Limoges for hosting the squad over the past two weeks, providing accommodation, meals and training facilities at no cost to assist their preparations for the Autumn Nations Cup.