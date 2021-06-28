Fiji wins Oceania 7s

The Gareth Baber-coached side defeated New Zealand 17-7 in its last match at Townsville in Queensland.

The national side was the only unbeaten team in the competition.

“We’ve played some good stuff and have been ordinary at times but we know that there’s always stuff to work on but we scored a good bag of tries and that’s what we’re always after and continue to work on our shape and quality of defense,” said Baber.

Hooker Iosefo Masi, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Meli Derenalagi scored a try each.

Baber will have to make some tough decisions before naming his final 13 for the Olympics.

Young players like Masi,Jiuta Wainiqolo and Sireli Maqala are now in the mix for the trip to Tokyo.

Senior players like Jerry Tuwai, Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi and Waisea Nacuqu are sure starters for the Tokyo Games.