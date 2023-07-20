Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui impressed with Ikale Tonga

Raiwalui said it’s no secret that teams like Tonga and Samoa have solid forward packs and a fiery back line.

Responding to media in a zoom session yesterday the Flying Fijians coach reiterates they are preparing well for their opposition.

“They had a good week at the sand dunes it was a very comfortable session and we’ve working on a couple of things including our fitness.”

Raiwalui added they are anticipating a physical battle upfront, trusting that his players understand what they have to do.

The Flying Fijians take on Ikale Tonga on Saturday at 3pm (Fiji Time) at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.