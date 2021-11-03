 

Flying Fijians make injury enforced changes to tour squad

BY: Loop Pacific
08:26, November 3, 2021
51 reads

The Flying Fijians rugby team have made three injury enforced changes to their squad ahead of this weekend's test against Spain in Madrid, while another player has also left the camp.

Star midfielder Levani Botia, who captained Fiji against the All Blacks in July, will undergo a knee operation this month and has been replaced by Apisai Naqalevu.

Hooker Peni Narisia has been replaced by Zuriel Togiatama after suffering a calf injury, while veteran lock Api Ratuniyarawa has been called in to replace flanker Peceli Yato, who injured his knee playing for Clermont at the weekend.

Biarritz back-rower Johnny Dyer has also pulled out of the tour for personal reasons and the coaching staff is still weighing up whether to call in another player.

Meanwhile 20 year old Stade Francais hooker Henry Spring has been brought into the squad this week as part of a development opportunity.

The Flying Fijians will also play tests against Wales and Georgia this month.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Flying Fijians
Fiji rugby
Northern hemisphere tour
  • 51 reads