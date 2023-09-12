Flying Fijians management to seek clarification

Following the Flying Fijians’ 32-26 loss to Wales in their opening Rugby World Cup loss, people have taken to social media to raise their concerns over referee Mathew Carley’s inconsistent decisions.

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui also stated in the post-match press conference yesterday that he wants consistency from match officials.

Valenitabua says they will follow a due process.

“Not a complaint but a clarification and that process of seeking clarification in respect of the referee’s decision is best left to the management that is there. The processes are clearly outlined, and how you go about doing it. Simon and the team are currently reviewing the footage so that they can better present clarification points.”

Valenitabua adds this is not to single out the referee but to help Fiji prepare better for the game against Australia.

The Flying Fijians faces Australia next Monday at 3.45 a.m.