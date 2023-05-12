Force brace for 'double points' showdown against Fijian Drua

A two-match losing streak on the road has left the Force (3-7) languishing in 11th spot with just four matches remaining.

The top eight teams make the finals, and Fijian Drua (4-6) sit four points ahead of the Force in eighth place.

A Force win on Friday night would breathe life into their finals bid, but a loss could prove terminal.

The Force round out their season with games against the second-placed Brumbies (home), ninth-placed Melbourne Rebels (away), and ladder-leading Chiefs (home).

“Essentially this counts as double points,” Wells said ahead of the match against the Drua.

“If we win, we take four, hopefully five points away. If they win, they jump further ahead.

“So it’s about taking points from them and putting points on our tally.