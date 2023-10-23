Former All Blacks Analyst takes up Fijian Drua Defense Coach job

Rogers is known for his pivotal role in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups.

Rogers now replaces Brad Harris, who has stepped down after being with the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Alistair Rogers brings a wealth of experience to the Drua, with nearly two decades in coaching and analysis.

He started at the grassroots level as the Director of Rugby for Ireland’s Ballina Rugby Club in 2003 and then moved to New Zealand in 2004, where he worked as an Analyst for the Wellington Rugby Union.

In 2008, Rogers joined the All Blacks as an Analyst, contributing to their World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015.

He also has experience in Japan’s top league, particularly as the Defense Coach for Toshiba Brave Lupus, and he was the Senior Assistant Coach with the Blues during the 2015 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Rogers’ background also includes roles as a New Zealand Rugby High-Performance Coach and advisory positions at Clermont Auvergne Rugby Club in France.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans, highlights the importance of Rogers’ experience as the team prepares for their third season in the Super Rugby Pacific.

The team’s ongoing commitment to strengthening their defense is expected to benefit from Alistair’s insights gained from top-tier competitions.

Head Coach Mick Byrne shares this sentiment, expressing his enthusiasm for having Alistair Rogers on board as they work towards new achievements in their rugby journey.

Rogers officially assumes his role with the club today, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration as the team enters its second week of pre-season training.