Former Junior Kiwi and NRL player Masada Iosefa dies night before 33rd birthday

The talented hooker passed away just hours short of his 33rd birthday (Tuesday) and is being mourned by team-mates at Rockhampton, where he was set to captain the Emu Park team this season.

Born in Samoa, Iosefa moved to Sydney with his family at a young age and was a schoolboy star at Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown.

He was signed by Penrith and made 43 appearances between 2008 and 2011.

He then played for Wests Tigers in 2012-13, often filling in for star hooker Robbie Farah.

Iosefa also played two tests for Samoa, was a member of the New Zealand World Cup squad and represented the Junior Kiwis.