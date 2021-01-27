 

Former Junior Kiwi and NRL player Masada Iosefa dies night before 33rd birthday

BY: Loop Pacific
09:38, January 27, 2021
Former Panthers, Wests Tigers hooker and Samoan International Masada Iosefa has died in Australia following a tragic quad bike accident on Monday night.

The talented hooker passed away just hours short of his 33rd birthday (Tuesday) and is being mourned by team-mates at Rockhampton, where he was set to captain the Emu Park team this season.

Born in Samoa, Iosefa moved to Sydney with his family at a young age and was a schoolboy star at Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown.

He was signed by Penrith and made 43 appearances between 2008 and 2011.

He then played for Wests Tigers in 2012-13, often filling in for star hooker Robbie Farah.

Iosefa also played two tests for Samoa, was a member of the New Zealand World Cup squad and represented the Junior Kiwis.

     

Source: 
Stuff Sports
Tags: 
Masada Iosefa
Junior Kiwi
Samoa International
