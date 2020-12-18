 

Former Manu Samoa hooker now assistant coach

19:09, December 18, 2020
Mahonri Schwalger has joined the Manu Samoa coaching team as an assistant coach.

The 42 year old will work with new head coach Seilala Mapusua, who was appointed to the top job in August.

Schwalger captained Manu Samoa at the 2011 Rugby World Cup but was never selected again after criticising the Samoa Rugby Union and team management for their conduct during the event.

But since hanging up his playing boots six years ago, the 35 test veteran has been heavily involved in the domestic game, launching a local rugby academy and coaching teams including the Samoa Under 20s and Manumā Samoa.

 

