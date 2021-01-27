Former Manu Samoa lock Su’a Saini Lemamea passes away aged 56

Samoa Rugby Union released a press release saying they were saddened by the news.

Head Coach of the Manu Samoa at the time, Su’a Peter Schuster said Saini was one of the top players.

“Our Manu Samoa family has lost one of the nicest blokes and team man.. He exemplified a great character on and off the field, as a gentle giant who always put his body on the line for his mates and country, “said Schuster.

Samoa Rugby Union CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said, “We are saddened to hear of Saini’s passing.”

“Saini was a quiet achiever, well-liked and known by his team mates in the Manu Samoa

family as ‘the Bushman’,” said Faleomavaega.

Former Manu Samoa Fainuulelei Pauli Filipo Saena said Saini’s nickname, ‘Bush-man’was given to him by Australia’s Under 21s Coach Barry “Tizza” Taylor

He said the late Saini had long hair, worn as an afro at the time, and Barry gave his new nickname after he could not pronounce his full name.

Saini’s first international cap was during a Manu Samoa European tour in a match against Ireland, at Lansdowne Road, on 29 October 1988.

Although he missed out on the 1991 Rugby World Cup roster, Saini was an integral part at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, playing two matches. His last international cap was during a match against Tonga, at Nuku’alofa, on July 8, 1995.

Saini was first spotted by rugby selectors out of the Lefaga Union as a promising Lock Forward. He then went on to play club rugby with Apia.

“He was first selected in the Manu Samoa team which toured Wales and Ireland in 1988, where he played in both test matches.”

“He is fondly remembered as the first Manu Samoa player to score a try in Cardiff Arms Park which is known today as the Millennium Stadium.”

Su’a Saini Lemamea passed away at the age of 56.

At the time of his passing, he served as the Pulenuu for Malololelei, where he lived with his children and grandchildren.