France demolish All Blacks 40-25 in Paris

Stade de France in Paris this morning.

After leading 24-6 at half-time, the French weathered an all Black fightback in the second half and sealed the victory with a try to Damian Penaud in the 66th minute.

New Zealand had not lost against Les Bleus since 2009 and had been unbeaten in France since 2000.

It was the final game of the All Blacks' 2021 season and followed a 29-20 loss to Ireland last week. It was the second back-to-back defeat for the team in 12 months.

The two teams will face off at the same venue in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup in two years.

Photo AFP Caption: France's wing Damian Penaud runs for his crucial try.