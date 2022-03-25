Galthie to coach Baabaas

Galthie led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010 this year as Les Bleus beat England 25-13 in their final match.

"I was contacted by the British Barbarians after (France beat) the All Blacks (last November) to play England on June 19," Galthie said.

"It's a great honour. I have been asked to coach George Kruis, Danny Care, Finn Russell, Ngani Laumape, Cheslin Kolbe, Semi Radradra... The rest will be French players who have not qualified for the semi-finals of the (Top 14) championship."

France are on an eight-game winning streak under Galthie, the most notable of which was the 40-25 victory against New Zealand last November.

Photo file Caption: France rugby coach Fabien Galthie