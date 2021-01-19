Glasgow Warriors sign fly-half for rest of season

Keatley, 33, won seven Ireland caps between 2009 and 2017 and was most recently with Benetton.

Fly-half Adam Hastings, who will join Gloucester from Glasgow in the summer, is currently injured.

"It's a strange time to be joining the team with everything that's going on with Covid," said Keatley, who registered 1,247 points for Munster.

"However, I'm really happy to be joining a club and a city with a proud rugby history."

Head coach Danny Wilson said: "Ian's experience will be great from a performance point of view.

"He will also be invaluable to the development of our young players, including the likes of Ross Thompson, and also enable us to look at Pete [Horne] in his natural position of inside centre."