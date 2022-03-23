Heinz coming home

Heinz has been playing in Britain since 2015, spending six years with Gloucester before moving to Worcester last year.

The halfback has only just returned to the game after being sidelined for five months with a groin injury.

However his family has already decided to return home and he will now join them.

Having qualified to play for England, Heinz won 13 caps between 2019 and 2020 and played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan has left Worcester Warriors with immediate effect to return to his native New Zealand.

There is no indication if the 35 year old plans to play in New Zealand.

Heinz also played 58 times for the Crusaders between 2010 and 2015.