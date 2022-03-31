'He's my brother' - Russell Packer offers support for former Warriors teammate Manu Vatuvei

Packer was sentenced to jail in 2014 for assault, but went on to finish his NRL career with the Dragons and Tigers, before​ finding success off-the-field, graduating with a Masters in Business Administration.

Packer says he wants to help Vatuvei, who was jailed for three years and seven months for importing methamphetamine.

"I've been very close with Manu since I was young and I've spoken to him before he went to jail. Manu came to see me when I was in jail and I'll definitely go and see him," Packer says.

"Like myself, Manu's dealing with a lot of issues - mental health and drug and alcohol stuff that's happened in his life. I consider myself that I made a terrible mistake, but overall I'm a decent and good person and I believe that to be true for Manu."

Packer's NRL career started with the Warriors in 2008, but was halted in 2014 after being sentenced to jail for two years for assault, which was reduced to one year on appeal.

"I made a mistake, I did the wrong thing to which I acknowledged and took responsibility for, that's the reason I plead guilty. I accepted the punishment and took it head-on like I did other things," Packer says.

"Jail was tough, started the first four weeks in solitary confinement or isolation, so all other parts of jail after that were about the community and the connection."

it is quite a remarkable journey and turnaround

​He returned to the NRL in 2015, playing for a further seven seasons, which included international tests for New Zealand, before his retirement last year.

Packer says it's taken a lot of hard work and acceptance for him to turn his life around.

"Nothing's happened quickly, it's eight years ago since I went to jail and I just take one step at a time.

"I'm a graduate with a Masters in Business Administration and I'm a student at Auckland Law School doing a Masters in Legal Studies. When I speak about it, it is quite a remarkable journey and turnaround."

Packer hopes his story of redemption can help anyone dealing with setbacks in a small way.

"A lot of people see redemption stories and say you do a comparison which is normal - me now to that person I was eight years ago, but fundamentally you never change who you are, you just refine and accepting myself that's what really helped me be better.

"I'll never be a perfect person, I accept that. I have a lot of challenges just like every other person and I just try my best.

"I deeply believe that Manu can come out and make a very positive impact on our community."