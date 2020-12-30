'I haven't seen my son yet': Why Jake Ball is quitting Wales rugby to return to Australia

The 29-year-old will leave Scarlets – the Welsh club he has represented for nine years – at the end of the season.

His wife, Christie, returned home to Australia to have their fourth child, Max and has remained there due to the travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ball said in a statement on the Scarlets website that it was time for him to rejoin his family.

“It has been a difficult decision to make but one I have made for the family,” he said.

“My wife was expecting our fourth child and with Covid around and players having to be in bubbles and everything, we made the decision that she and the kids should go home to have some family help and support around her.

“Max was born last month; there have been Zoom calls and things, but I haven’t seen him yet and it has been difficult. As the season goes on, it would be pretty tough of me to ask Christie to come back here away from her family again.’’

Ball was born in Ascot, England and moved to Perth with his family as a teenager.

His father is Welsh and he was signed by Scarlets in 2012 as a 21-year-old after an initial stint with the Western Force.

“It has been a fantastic nine seasons I have been here. I love the Scarlets and playing with Wales has been unbelievable and something I will never forget.’’

Ball, who has played 121 games for the Scarlets, made his Wales test debut in 2014 and has since won 49 caps, establishing himself as the regular locking partner for Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

“It has been a massive honour to represent my country, but at the end of the day I made a huge sacrifice in staying behind for a year without my family. I have four kids now and I won’t have seen them for close on a year,’’ Ball said.

The 1.97m lock leaves with the blessing of the Scarlets’ New Zealand-born coach Glenn Delaney.

“As a club we fully respect Jake’s decision. Family is a massive part of the Scarlets and Jake has sacrificed a huge amount being away from Christie and his children for so long,’’ Delaney said.

“He has been a wonderful servant for the Scarlets, an outstanding player, a great bloke around the group and has been a fantastic mentor to the young players who are coming through.’’

Ball, who turns 30 in June, could attract interest from Australian Super Rugby teams, although he will be ineligible to play for the Wallabies due to his Wales allegiance.

“I owe a lot to the Scarlets and Welsh rugby,” he said. “I was at the Western Force before, but it was the Scarlets who gave me my first real shot in senior rugby and it will be nice to finish off on a high and reward the Scarlets for everything they have done for me over the years.

“I have some very special memories and have got to do some fantastic things. We have won the PRO12, made a European semi-final; there has been a Grand Slam and two World Cups with Wales. I have no regrets with what I have done here.

“I am just hoping we can have supporters back at Parc y Scarlets before the end of the season. It would be great to have them here, so I can say my farewells properly.”