Japan Test gives Manu Samoa chance to 'see where we are at'

Seilala Mapusua told RNZ Pacific they are a very strong squad which includes one former Wallaby and four former All Blacks.

They are players who are taking advantage of the change in eligibility laws that allow players to switch international allegiances under certain conditions.

Former Wallaby fly-half and Moana Pasifika veteran Christian Leali'ifano joins ex-All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steven Luatua, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Lima Sopoaga in the Samoan team.

Mapusua said it is the toughest squad he has had to select in his tenure as coach, but he was happy with his selection and believes the players were the best available.

The players go into camp in Apia on July 1 to prepare for the Japan Test in Hokkaido on July 22.

"I am really looking forward to that game as we are in the same pool at the Rugby World Cup," he said.

"It will be a good test for us to see where we are at and what we will need to be doing to be ready for France."

The former Manu Samoa star said the players need time together so they can get to know each other's game.

Manu Samoa will also host Fiji in Apia on July 29 and Tonga on August 5.

Mapusua said they would announce their final squad after the three Test matches before they fly to France.

That squad will face Ireland in Bayonne for their final workout together before the World Cup kicks off, where they will face Chile.