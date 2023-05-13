Jarryd Hayne sentenced to four years, nine months jail for sexual assault

ABC reports the former professional footballer will be eligible for parole in just under two years.

Judge Graham Turnbull told Sydney's Downing Court Hayne's offending was "below mid-range" and he had a "seemingly low risk of reoffending".

Hayne has faced three trials over the assault, with the first ending in a hung jury and the guilty verdict of the second quashed.

Today's sentence was lighter than his previous sentence of five years and nine months.

The judge commended the victim for bringing Hayne to justice, but also detailed a list of mitigating factors including his good character and tough conditions in prison due to his high profile.

After the sentence was read out Hayne was heard saying "say no more" before the video link ended.

His wife Amellia Hayne was not present at the sentence hearing on Monday or the verdict today.

Last month a jury found Hayne guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The charges reflected two forms of sexual activity - oral and digital penetration - which took place on the weekend of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a friend's bucks party and caught a taxi to the woman's home on his way back to Sydney.

It was found Hayne persisted for 30 seconds despite the victim saying "no" and "stop".

In a hearing on Monday to inform the judge's sentencing decision, a new statement from the victim was read in which she told the court the event was the beginning of "a never-ending nightmare".

Hayne's barrister Margaret Cunneen SC argued the charges were less serious than other offences due to the sexual messages exchanged between Hayne and the victim prior to the assault.

Cunneen also asked the judge to acknowledge Hayne faces tougher than usual prison conditions as he has to be kept in isolation for his own safety, while the prosecution highlighted his considerable strength and the clear protests from the victim.

Hayne served nine months of his previous sentence at Cooma Correctional Centre before his convictions were quashed and he was granted bail in February last year.

He will now be eligible for release on 6 May, 2025.

Jarryd Hayne (file image). Photo: Photosport