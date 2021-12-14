 

Jordie Barrett eyes short-term code switch to rugby league

BY: Loop Pacific
16:02, December 14, 2021
76 reads

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett said he would be interested in making a short-term code switch to play in Australia's National Rugby League.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think ... I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," the 24-year-old, who has 36 caps for New Zealand, told the What A Lad podcast.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows."

Several current All Blacks have previously expressed an interest in playing in the competition.

Ardie Savea previously said he was keen to test himself in the 13-man form of the sport but then signed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby last month.

TJ Perenara was also linked with a move to Sydney Roosters before he signed a new contract with NZR.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Jordie Barrett
All Blacks fullback
Rugby league short-term code switch
  • 76 reads