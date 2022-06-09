Just 2 changes to Warriors lineup

Back rower Josh Curran makes a welcome return from a six-game injury lay-off and has been named on the interchange bench.

Curran, who turns 23 on Friday, has been out since the Anzac Day clash against Melbourne when he was helped off the field in the opening minute of the second half with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) strain in his right knee.

Jones has listed the same starting line-up used in last Saturday night's 12-44 loss to Manly but has indicated there could be some changes to the side once he and the coaching staff have discussed options.

The only other change to the 17 -man squad sees new signing Dunamis Lui return to the interchange for Aaron Pene.

Also listed on the extended bench is new halfback Ronald Volkman who made his debut for the Dolphins in their 54-0 win over the Ipswich Jets last weekend.

Stacey Jones Photo: Photosport Ltd 2016 www.photosport.nz