Kiwi Ferns beat Fetu Samoa in 'Clash of the Pacific' league test

Samoa put in a tough defensive effort but the agility and foot work of home team proved too strong at Mt Smart Stadium.

Karli Hansen scored the opening try off the back of a hopeful kick which bounced off the outside of the posts before the Ferns scored another through Honey Hireme.

The first half was always going to be challenging for Samoa, who were working against the wind, but they soon found momentum with a quick dummy from stand-off Ricshay Lemanu helping her make way through the defence, putting points on the board at 10-4.

It wasn't long before the Ferns hit back with an impressive fend-off by Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, who used her impressive pace to storm downfield, extending the lead to 16-4 at halftime.

The wet weather didn't help either team in the second half, with both struggling to keep their hands on the ball.

However Kiwi Fern Stephens-Daly was the star of the night, scoring two tries and setting up another on her debut.

Fetū Samoa centre Leianne Tufuga was next to cross the line for her side's second try of the night, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the New Zealand side as back-rower Crystal Tamarua scored just before the full-time hooter to bring the game to a close at 28-8.