Koroisau latest to join Tiger town

Koroisau, fresh off his premiership-winning season at the Panthers, has become the fifth NRL player to officially settle his future with a rival club for 2023 this off-season.

The 29-year-old, who re-joined the Panthers in 2020, is the second player recruited by the joint venture for the 2023 season after Parramatta forward Isaiah Papali'i agreed to terms last week.

Koroisau's pending Wests Tigers move will be for two seasons with a mutual option for a third.

It is his fourth club since he made his NRL debut in 2014.

"We're very pleased to have secured Apisai from the start of the 2023 season," Wests Tigers director of football Tim Sheens said.

"He not only adds a further level of experience in a key position of the spine, but he has shown himself to be successful alongside head coach Michael Maguire previously in his career.

"It is always a big positive to sign a player with international and State of Origin experience, and what Apisai has achieved at both club and representative level will be a great addition to what we are building here."