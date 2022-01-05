Lafai joins English Premier League’s Salford Red Devils

After a total of 165 games for the Bulldogs and Dragons between 2011 and 2020, Lafai returned to the Bulldogs mid-way through the 2020 season.

He managed just five games though before being let go by the club, and he wasn't picked up for 2021, eventually signing on with the Parramatta Eels to play New South Wales Cup.

With Covid ruining reserve grade for the year, the 30-year-old who has played 13 Tests for Samoa seemed to be a forgotten force in the elite level of the game, however, Salford have seen the value in Lafai.

Lafai will join fellow internationals Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Pauli Pauli, Elijah Taylor and Darcy Lussick at the club, although Lussick is on loan with second-tier club the Featherstone Rovers.