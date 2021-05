Lakapi Samoa names academy rugby squad

Manu Samoa 7s star Johnny Vaili, who appeared for Satapuala in various tournaments last year, is on track to return to full time rugby after making it into the squad.

Another familiar face in the squad is Theodore McFarland from the Moamoa Roosters rugby club who was also selected in the Manu Samoa 7s squad and now has his name on the academy list.

Manu Samoa was formerly known as Manu Samoa XV, Manusina is formerly known as Manusina XV, Manu Samoa 7s which is formerly known as Samoa Men's 7s.

The squad is listed below:

Alofaaga Sao (Vaimoso), Saini Iese (Vaimoso), Moe Ioane (Moamoa), Peter Sam Ling (Vaiala), Jenny Taateo (Moataa), Aiesi Simeti (Malie Sharks), Willie Toala (Faga), Aitasi Tuvaifale (Tafitoala), Miracle Faiilagi (Moataa), Theodore McFarland (Moamoa), Ioelu Kitiona (Tama Uli Salelologa), Kirisimasi Savaiinaea (Tama Uli Salelologa), Jonathan Toelupe (Malie Sharks), Gordon Langkilde (Laulii Lions), Bob Niko (Lepea), Mark Tusigaigoa (Vaiala), Paul Faalogo (Moataa), Gasologa Pelenato (Tama Uli Salelologa), Heing Faanoi (Apia Maroons), Liahona Vaegaau (Moataa), Ionatana Tino (Apia Maroons), Joseph Afele Pio (Vaimoso), Reupena Sevealii (Fasitoo Tai), Tauvaga Kolena (Matafala Siumu), Frank Tato (Tama Uli Salelologa), Iati Jr Iati (SCOPA), Samu Iosua (Lulumaivini Ulutogia), Joephi Pama Kalolo (Lulumaivini Ulutogia), Ati Jr Ati (Laulii Lions), Luke Malietoa (Moataa), Naturo Salatielu (Tama Uli Salelologa),

Joe Perez (Laulii Lions), Johnny Vaili (Satapuala), Elisapeta Alofipo (Tama Uli Salelologa)