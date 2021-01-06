Lions tour could be held at home

That is among the contingency plans discussed by the Lions board in the event the trip has to be abandoned.

Instead, games would be played in Edinburgh, London, Cardiff, and Dublin.

The South African rugby union has previously made it clear that a tour without visiting fans would not be commercially viable for them.

The Lions board is also thought to be unenthusiastic about the Idea.

However, it is hoped that a vaccine would allow for fans to attend games in the UK in June and July.

A warm-up contest with Japan is already scheduled for Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 26 June.