Louis Lynagh added to England squad ahead of Tonga test

Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael Lynagh, was selected in an extended training group for the first time in September but was then jettisoned when Eddie Jones reduced his group for the Tests at Twickenham to 34 players.

The 20-year-old’s inclusion comes after the Wallabies last week expressed an interest in securing his national allegiance, while he is also qualified to play for Italy.

Harry Randall’s prospects of adding to the two caps he won in July appear remote after being forced to withdraw from the squad because of a hip flexor injury with fellow rookie Alex Mitchell taking his place.