Lyon's latest South African signing suggests Tuisova exit locked in

The LOU made the announcement via a press release on Monday, and Abrahams will be joining fellow new recruit, Semi Radradra, who has also signed with the Rhone club for the next season. Together, the pair of signing heavily suggest that the club have given up any rumoured behind-the-scenes attempts to get Josua Tuisova to stay at the club.

Tuisova is leaving the club at the end of the season for Racing 92. The Fijian winger has been a key player for Lyon over the past few years, and his departure will leave big shoes to fill. It had been suggested that the former Toulon striker runner might have been looking to extract himself from an agreement he signed with the Parisian club in 2022.

The signing of Radradra and Abrahams suggests that if Tuisova does bust his Racing deal, it won’t be to stay at LOU.

Abrahams is known for his explosive pace, agility and ability to break through defensive lines with ease, making him a formidable addition to any squad.

At 1.74m and 76kg, he has been compared to fellow South African winger, Cheslin Kolbe. Despite being an international U20 player, Abrahams has not yet received a call-up to the senior Springboks squad, but his performances for the Sharks have caught the attention of Lyon’s coaching staff.

With the departure of Toby Arnold and Josua Tuisova at the end of the season, Lyon was in need of reinforcements for their back line. Abrahams is the sixth recruit for the LOU, following the signings of Radradra, Martin Page-Relo from Toulouse, Pierre-Samuel Pacheco from Colomiers, Alban Roussel from Bordeaux-Bègles, and Valentin Simutoga from Clermont.