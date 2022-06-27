Manu Samoa’s Ala’atoa gears up for his first PNC

The 30-year-old is expecting a tough encounter in the upcoming games of the tournament.

“This will my first Pacific Nations Cup and I know it will be tough going up against the Australian side this Saturday. I know they will be fielding a lot of big names for the game, and even the Fiji side too and Tonga as well, but I am confident we are going to give our best during the games,” Ala’alatoa said.

The former Crusaders player said the tournament is also a good opportunity to catch up and play against his former teammate, Manasa Mata’ele of the Flying Fijians side.

The side was training in Suva earlier today with the likes of former All Blacks, Tana Umaga, who is currently the assistant coach for the team.

Manu Samoa Coach, Seilala Mapusua said it will be a tough tournament with all teams fielding their best players.

“With most of the players in our team from the Moana Pasifika it will be good to see what they bring on to the field. It is a boost for the side, but I know it will be a tough showdown against the Aussies this Saturday.”

The Manu Samoa will be facing Australia at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 1pm (Fiji Time).