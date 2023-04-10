Manu Samoa 7s finishes 4th in Singapore

This is after the team went down to Fiji 19-24 in the bronze final.

Last minute tries to duo Joseva Talacolo and Terio Tamani saved Fiji from the jaws of defeat to claim third place in Singapore.

Fiji was down 7-19 with Samoa looking dominant and on course for its second win over the national side in Singapore.

Tamani put Fiji first on the board before Samoa hit back with three tries to Vaa Apelu Maliko, Tuna Tuitama and Taunuu Niulevaea.

Iowane Teba reignited Fiji’s hope before Talacolo and Tamani sealed it at the last minute of play.

Samoa had defeated Uruguay 22-7 in the cup quarterfinals before losing 19-24 to Argentina in the cup semifinals.

Meanwhile, Samoa is now ranked sixth in the overall standings of the world sevens series.