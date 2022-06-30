Manu Samoa assembles mix of experienced and debutants for Australia clash

Coach, Seilala Mapusua said, “There’s a few debutants. We have a good mix of experience players and new players and this is their chance to put their hands up for the bigger picture, the world cup. This week we are really focusing on the Australia A team, we know they have a lot of experience.”

Samoa has named eight debutants in the line-up against the Aussies.

Mapusua said they are aware of their tough opponents but are also confident of a strong outing.

Manu Samoa squad:

Aki Seiuli, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa, Samuel Slade, Chris Vui, Olajuwon Noa, Almanda Motuga, Fritz lee, Ereatara Enari, Rodney Iona, Nigel Ah Wong, D’angelo Leuila, Neria Fomai, Lolagi Visina, Danny Toala.

Reserve:

Ray Niuia, Andrew Tuala, Marco Fepuleai, Theo Mcfarland, Henry Time Stowers, Jack Lam, Jonathan Taumateine, Hery Taefu.