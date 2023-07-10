Manu Samoa commends Tana Umaga on Moana Pasifika appointment

Umaga is currently the defence coach for the national Samoan rugby team to the 2023 World Cup in September.

Manu Samoa posted on their official Facebook page saying “Alo I ou faiva ia manuia Fa'alogo Tana Umaga. Congratulations from your Manu Samoa.”

The former All Blacks captain had coached Moana Pasifika in their debut match against the Māori All Blacks in 2020.

Now after being unveiled as the new Moana Pasifika coach, Umaga has taken over from Aaron Mauger.

He has signed a three-year contract from 2024 to 2026.

The former utility back started his coaching career with Toulon in 2008 and has since been involved with Counties Manukau, the New Zealand U20s, the Blues and Samoa.