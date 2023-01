The team is in the same pool with USA, Ireland and Spain.

The Brian Lima coached side is 8 points behind New Zealand, who is now ranked top of the table with 63 points.

USA is in second place with 61 points, Argentina in third with 59 points ahead of South Africa with 57 points.

With four legs down and seven to go this season, the Top 9 teams are all still in the running to take out the HSBC 2022-2023 Sevens World Series.

The Sydney 7s begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday.