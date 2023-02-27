 

Manu Samoa to face South Africa in 5th place semifinal

BY: Loop Pacific
07:43, February 27, 2023
Manu Samoa 7s will be facing South Africa in the 5th place semifinal at the Las Vegas 7s tournament.

This is after they went down to Argentina 12-19 in the cup quarterfinal.

Both teams displayed tough competition after Argentina opened the scoreboard with a try in the first two minutes.

Samoa wasted no time and came back to score a try through Tuna Tuitama in the next minute.

Argentina scored another try to extend their lead 14-7 at halftime.

Samoa then started the second half with a try but it was not long when Argentina bounced back with another try to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, The Brian Lima Samoan side defeated New Zealand 14-7 in their last pool game.

     

Manu Samoa
Las Vegas 7s
