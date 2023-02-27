Manu Samoa to face South Africa in 5th place semifinal

This is after they went down to Argentina 12-19 in the cup quarterfinal.

Both teams displayed tough competition after Argentina opened the scoreboard with a try in the first two minutes.

Samoa wasted no time and came back to score a try through Tuna Tuitama in the next minute.

Argentina scored another try to extend their lead 14-7 at halftime.

Samoa then started the second half with a try but it was not long when Argentina bounced back with another try to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, The Brian Lima Samoan side defeated New Zealand 14-7 in their last pool game.