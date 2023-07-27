Manu Samoa names three debutants for Fiji clash

The debutants are Steven Luatua, Sama Malolo and Titi Lamositete.

Luatua plays for Bristol Bears but has previously competed for Auckland and the Blues. He also played for Samoa and New Zealand’s youth teams and has won caps for the All Blacks.

The 32-year-old is versatile and is able to play at No. 8, flanker and lock. He plays predominantly at No 8 for Bristol.

Malolo plays for the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby (MLR). His position of choice is hooker.

He previously played for Rebels in the Super Rugby competition. He also played for the Utah Warriors in the MLR.

Lamositete is a Montpellier prop who has not appeared for the Eagles since the 2019 World Cup in Japan and while born and raised in Washington state, he qualifies for Samoa through ancestry.

Lamositele is not the only USA-captured players in the squad. Rugby ATL utility back Martini Talapasi has been named having previously played for the Selects in the 2017 Americas Pacific Challenge.

Fritz Lee will lead the side as captain for the upcoming game against the Flying Fijians.

Coach, Seilala Mapusua made a couple of changes in the side from the last game against Japan.

Ray Niuia will come off the bench to start in this game in the hooker position.

Chris Vui will be in the starting line-up and will bench Brian Alainu’u’ese in the left lock position.

Samoa will be retaining only six players in their starting line-up from their last game.

The game between Samoa and Fiji will be held on Saturday at 2pm.

Manu Samoa Squad:

Jordan Lay, Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Chris Vui, Taleni Seu, Steven Luatua, Jack Lam, Fritz Lee, Ereatara Enari, Christian Leali’ifano, Tumua Manu, Duncan Paia’aua, Stacey Ili, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

Reserves:

Sama Malolo, Titi Lamositele, Charlie Faumuina, Brian Alainu’u’ese, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Melani Matavao, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Ed Fidow.