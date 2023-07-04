Manu Samoa pooled with Japan again in 2023 Rugby World Cup

They were in the same pool in the 2019 RWC and Japan defeated Samoa 38-19 in the pool games.

Samoa will be out to improve from their performance in the last world cup, where they won only one pool game against Russia 34-9 and lost the other 3 pool games to Scotland, Japan and Ireland.

Now currently ranked in 12th, the Seilala Mapusua coached side is roped in Pool D with ranked 6th England side, Japan who is currently in 10th, Argentina who’s in 8th place and Chile who is 22nd in overall standings.

Samoa will be taking on Chile in their first pool game on 17 September before they take on Argentina on 23 September.

Their third pool game will be against Japan on 29 September before facing England in their last pool game on 8 October.