Manu Samoa to rely on Northern Hemisphere players in November

11 new caps featured in Samoa's two wins over Tonga in July, which secured their spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Two third of that squad were based in New Zealand and Australia, because of the travel restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

Lakapi Samoa's General Manager of High Performance, Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, said the latest outbreaks in both countries mean they will focus their selections on players already playing in the north.

"Definitely it's a big no for us from New Zealand," he said.

"It's unfortunate our current squad probably 90 percent of them won't be selected because of the current situation in New Zealand and Covid how it's really hard to get MIQ (managed isolation quarantine) sites, but this will also give an opportunity for the head coach to really have a look at our Europe based players."

Perpignan hooker Seilala Lam and Northampton fullback Ahsee Tuala were the only Northern Hemisphere based players to feature in the July tests against Tonga.

TJ Ioane, Aki Seiuli and AJ Alatimu were also selected but withdrew after being unable to secure MIQ spots in New Zealand.

They will come back into contention for the November tour, along with other Northern based stars, including Chris Vui and Alapati Leiua (Bristol Bears) and Toulouse fullback Tim Nanai-Williams

Another player set to feature in November is Saracens lock Theo McFarland, who only signed his first professional contract last month.

The 25 year-old impressed against the Māori All Blacks and Tonga in July.

Seumanu said the Moamoa Roosters second rower is the perfect example to other local players hoping to crack the big time.

"He played really well in our Rugby World Cup qualification and offers were on the table for him to consider - even a Super (Rugby) deal/offer was on the table as well, but he opted to go for Saracens," he said.

"So it's his calling and I think it's a great signing as well. I hope he will continue to do well for Saracens and be able to come back and represent us."

Seumanu said the introduction of Moana Pasifika will hopefully lead to more local players getting a chance in the professional game.

"We've been trying to preach at our players locally that if you put in the hard work and you're patient enough your calling will come your way, so it's a good inspirational story for our local academy."

Manu Samoa head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua is still trying to get back to Apia ahead of the Northern tour.

The former test midfielder has been in Aotearoa since May but his return to Samoa was delayed by Covid-19.

"He was supposed to be on a 26th of August flight to Samoa," Seumanu explained.

"Unfortunately with the lockdown in New Zealand himself and his family had to extend their stay in New Zealand so we're hoping to get them on island. There is a flight scheduled for 25th of September so we're hoping to finally have Mapusua and his family over in Samoa."

The Manu are scheduled to kick off their tour against Georgia on 6 November, before taking on Uruguay, Spain and a final clash with the Barbarians at Twickenham.