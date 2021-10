Police say the defendant allegedly knocked out an 18-year-old man during a fight and attempted to hide his body.

The accused appeared in the District Court on Tuesday where initial charges of Actual Bodily Harm were withdrawn.

Vaili was suspended last year from all rugby competition for six months after an incident at the Taumeasina Island Resort last year.

Photo Manu Samoa Facebook/DHL Rugby Caption: Manu Samoa star, Johnny Va'ili