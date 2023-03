The Pacific neighbours will face-off on Friday, 31 March, at 8.28pm (Samoa Time).

A day later, the Brian Lima coached side will take on Argentina before their final pool game against Canada.

The first cup quarter-final match is at 3.02pm (Samoa Time) on 2 April.

Fiji is yet to win a tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this year and sits on fourth place on the points table.

Samoa is currently in sixth place.