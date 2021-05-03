Manu Vatuvei reveals himself as sportsman charged with importing methamphetamine

The Warriors icon is charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply and importing the Class A drug.

He has denied the charges, which were laid in December 2019.

Just days before suppression was due to lapse, Vatuvei took to Instagram to tell his followers about the charges in a video.

Vatuvei has had a long fight to keep his identity a secret, but on Sunday revealed himself as the “sportsman” charged, 48 hours ahead of the deadline for him to take his fight to the Court of Appeal.

In an Instagram video, he said he “wanted to get something off his chest, something that’s been holding me down for a while now”.

He said: “In 2019 I was charged with importation, possession and supply of methamphetamine. All of these charges are accusations and I will be fighting my innocence for these charges.

“I know there’ll be a lot of questions … but I’ve been advised from my legal team that’s all I can talk about.”

Vatuvei asked for privacy for his family while he goes through this “battle”.

Auckland barrister Bradley Moyer confirmed he was acting as junior counsel for Vatuvei.

He confirmed the man in the video was his client and said Vatuvei’s comments were accurate. However, he declined to comment further because “the presumption of innocence applies”.

Vatuvei was once the pride of New Zealand rugby league, playing 226 games for the Warriors, 29 tests for the Kiwis and two more for Mate Ma’a Tonga.

The winger could be jailed for life if convicted of the alleged offending.

Vatuvei’s bid for name suppression was rejected by Judge David McIlraith in 2020 and then by Justice Rebecca Edwards at the High Court in April.

Justice Edwards gave him until 5pm on May 4 to appeal her decision.