Manusina coaching team on the lookout for fresh talent

There was a trial for interested players in Brisbane on Sunday and then a second one in Sydney at the Cambelltown Harlequins Club on Monday.

The two trials were made necessary because of the level of interest from players with Samoan heritage who are keen to represent the national side.

ABC Radio Australia reports the trials were supervised by coach Ramsey Tomokino, with his assistant and former Manusina international, Taala Cynthia Ta'ala-Timaloa.

"I think we can safely say there will be some really excited players who will know soon that they'll be part of the squad to take on Australia," she told Pacific Beat.

Border restrictions brought about the COVID-19 pandemic have made it hard for the Pacific nations to get access to players and move them around, which is why the decision was taken to take a look at the talent in the diaspora for the tests against the Wallaroos.

"COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise, because in recent years interest hasn't grown all that much in the women's game, but since COVID it has grown exponentially," Taala said.

"There's a reason why they want to play and put on the blue jersey, and most times out of ten it's because they want to represent their family, their heritage, which is our mantra for Manusina."