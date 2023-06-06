Manusina Samoa creates upset at the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship

Fijiana lost the championship for the first time since 2019.

Cassie Siataga was Samoa's star, kicking the winning penalty on full-time and scoring all of her side's 19 points.

That win also gave Samoa the right to play in the Women's World XV Tier 2 competition later this year while Fiji will compete in WXV 3.

"Honestly, I'm really speechless," Manusina captain Sui Pauaraisa said at the post-match media conference.

"We knew that we were the underdogs, we knew we had nothing to lose.

"We knew that Fiji was going to be our test throughout this whole tournament and that they were the champs from the Super W, and they beat us last year."

Tonga wrapped up a bonus-point 30-22 win against Papua New Guinea despite being reduced to 14 players for the final 14 minutes.