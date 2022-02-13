Maori All Stars and Indigenous All Stars split rugby league series

In wet conditions in Sydney, Kodi Nikorima, Esan Marsters and captain Joseph Tapine scored tries for the Maori men.

Tapine was named player of the match for his try coupled with 125 running metres and seven tackle breaks.

He became the third Maori All Stars player in succession to win the Preston Campbell Medal after James Fisher-Harris (2021) and Brandon Smith (2020).

In the women's game, teenager Jaime Chapman scored two tries as the Indigenous All Stars won 18-8 win over the Maori All Stars.

Autumn-Rain Stephens scored both of the Maori All Stars tries in the loss.