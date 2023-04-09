Moana Pasifika come close to spoiling Mounga’s party

With an early penalty by Mounga and a try to hooker Codie Taylor, the home team looked to be cruising. However, Moana found their way back into the game with in-form centre Levi Aumua crossing for two tries, giving them a 14-10 lead.

Tagata Pasifika reports Taylor secured another try for the Crusaders pushing out their lead to 17-14.

But it didn’t last long for the home team, as Timoci Tamatamanawai scored in the corner just before half time, edging the visitors ahead. The try was converted by Lincoln McClutchie, giving Moana a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Crusaders came out firing in the second half, going close to the try line multiple times. Their continuous pressure was finally rewarded when Dominic Gardiner crossed the line, after some brilliant heads-up play from Mounga.

The try was converted giving the Crusaders a handy 24-21 lead.

As the clock started to wind down with the game in the balance, it took a try to Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod to ease the tension for the locals, extending the home side’s lead to 31-21.

Moana Pasifika came close in the dying minutes of the match to close the gap, but couldn’t pull it off. Replacement halfback Willie Heinz crossed through for the Crusaders as the hooter sounded, securing a comfortable win for his team.

The man of the moment, Mounga, slotted the conversion for the extra two points, a fitting finish for the newly-minted Crusaders centurion.

Moana Pasifika will travel to Samoa on Sunday for their historic match against the Reds.

