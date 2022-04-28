Moana Pasifika determined to break losing streak says coach

The game will be Moana Pasifika's first meeting with an Australian team.
They were originally set to make their Australian debut against the Western Force last week in Perth, but the game was cancelled due to Covid concerns.
Moana Pasifika are at the very bottom of the Super Rugby table, having only won one out of their eight games so far.
Their only win came against the Wellington Hurricanes (24 - 19) in round 6.
Head Coach Aaron Mauger said the team is determined to break their losing streak.
Pasifika Moana Lineup for April 30 match against Melbourne Rebels
1. Abraham Pole
2. Ray Niuia
3. Sekope Kepu (C)
4. Veikoso Poloniati
5. Samuel Slade
6. Michael Curry
7. Alamanda Motuga
8. Henry Time-Stowers
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Leali'ifano
11. Timoci Tavatavanawai
12. Henry Taefu
13. Levi Aumua
14. Tima Fainga'anuku
15. Danny Toala
16. Luteru Tolai
17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth
18. Joe 'Apikotoa
19. Sione Tu'ipulotu
20. Solomone Funaki
21. Jonathan Taumateine
22. Lincoln McClutchie
23. Solomone Kata
Unavailable due to injury: Don Lolo, Mike McKee, Lotu Inisi, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Anzelo Tuitaviki, Tomasi Alosio.
The game will kick off at 9:45pm (NZT)