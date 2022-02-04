Moana Pasifika line-up named for historic pre-season fixture

The game will be played in three 30-minute blocks, allowing the coaches to test the full depth of their squad.

This is an historic occasion for Moana Pasifika being the first time the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific squad will play on their home ground, Mt Smart Stadium (kick off 7.05pm).

Under the current government restrictions, no spectators are allowed at the match. However, Sky Television have partnered with Moana Pasifika and will have live coverage in New Zealand from 6.30pm. The match will also be free to air on Prime.

Mauger is excited for the challenge that the Chiefs will bring to his newly-formed side.

“They’re a tough side who are renowned for their physicality and flare. This is our first chance to get a measure of where we are at compared to our opposition.”

“There’s added incentive for the team to put their best foot forward being a fundraising match and we’ve acknowledged the Kingdom of Tonga daily in our morning lotu.”

“I’m really excited for our players who have worked incredibly hard throughout the pre-season. This match presents them with an opportunity to test themselves at this level for the very first time.

Moana Pasifika (first 30 minutes): William Havili, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Foma’i, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Henry Time-Stowers, Alamanda Motuga, Sione Tu’ipulotu, Samuel Slade, Mike McKee, Sekope Kepu, Luteru Tolai, Isi Tuungafasi.

Moana Pasifika (second 30 minutes): William Havili, Anzelo Tuitavuk/Tima Fainga’anuku, Levi Aumua/Solomone Kata, Danny Toala/Henry Taefu, Tomasi Alosio, Lincoln McClutchie, Jonathan Taumateine, Henry Time-Stowers, Alamana Motuga, Alex McRobbie, Dan Lolo, Mike McKee/Veikoso Poloniati, Sekope Kepu/Tau Koloamatagi, Ray Niuia, Isi Tuungafasi/Ezekiel Lindenmuth.