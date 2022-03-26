Moana Pasifika make history in Super Rugby Pacific

After an extended break the Hurricanes could not hold off a determined Moana Pasifika who won 24-19 in the first golden point game of the new competition.

Covid-19 outbreaks had interrupted both teams' schedules this season and the Wellington side had not played in nearly three weeks before Friday's game.

Moana Pasifika had only played twice in six weeks before welcoming the Hurricanes to their near empty stadium, but they showed fight to foot it with a Hurricanes side that had won two of their three games this season.

Discipline cost both sides in a game full of penalties.

The time off did not dent Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett's effectiveness as he ran in the opening try of the night - and converted it - in the 6th minute.

The home side were reduced to 14 men, with captain Sekope Kepu sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements, but were still able to level the scores at the 24 minute mark when number eight Henry Time-Stowers scored a try.

Moana Pasifika were not at the full complement of players for long, with Levi Aumua given a yellow card for no arms in the tackle, not long after Kepu was back on the field.

The scores remained level at 7-all until halftime.

The Hurricanes scored first after the break via Josh Moorby before winger Salesi Rayasi was the first Hurricanes player to spend 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Moana Pasifika hit back through a try for Aumua, but the Hurricanes regained the lead one minute later with a converted try for Alex Fidow.

With two minutes remaining in the game Moana Pasifika levelled the scores and the sent the match to golden point.

In the sixth minute of extra time Danny Toala ran in the game-winning try against the run of play to create history for the competition newcomers.