Moana Pasifika signs three more

Veteran flanker Jack Lam spent the past two seasons with Japanese club NEC Green Rockets before returning to New Zealand earlier this year, making his way back to Waikato for the 2021 NPC season.

The former Test captain is joined by Counties Manukau Alamanda Motuga and Canterbury's Henry Time-Stowers.

All three played for Samoa against the Māori All Blacks and Tonga in June and July to help secure qualification for the next Rugby World Cup.

More players are expected to be announced next week.