 

Moana Pasifika signs three more

BY: Loop Pacific
11:34, October 23, 2021
16 reads

Manu Samoa trio Jack Lam, Alamanda Motuga and Henry Time-Stowers are the latest players to sign with Moana Pasifika ahead of the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season.

Veteran flanker Jack Lam spent the past two seasons with Japanese club NEC Green Rockets before returning to New Zealand earlier this year, making his way back to Waikato for the 2021 NPC season.

The former Test captain is joined by Counties Manukau Alamanda Motuga and Canterbury's Henry Time-Stowers.

All three played for Samoa against the Māori All Blacks and Tonga in June and July to help secure qualification for the next Rugby World Cup.

More players are expected to be announced next week.

     

Source: 
RNZ
Tags: 
Manu Samoa trio
Jack Lam
Alamanda Motuga
Henry Time-Stowers
Moana Pasifika
