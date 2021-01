The registration fees for interested teams for round two is $200 and $300 for the third round.

The hosts won the first round after defeating Poutasi, Falealili 12-5 in the main final that was held last Saturday 16 January at the Palalaua College Field.

Poutasi finished runner’s up of the competition, Saanapu-Tai came in third place and Saanapu-Uta finished in fourth.

The second round of the tournament will be held on Saturday.