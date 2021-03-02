Mose Masoe says he's learnt to be patient with his recovery

It's been 14 months since the former NRL and Super League front rower was stretchered off the field in a pre-season match for English club Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 31 year old Masoe was told that he would never play again and could face the rest of his life as a quadriplegic.

Despite not being able to play, Masoe said he is grateful for many things.

He said it has taken him three-months to get himself off the ground and he hopes to be able to wean himself off crutches and be more active outside without them.

He said he was also worried about the impact his injury has on his family.